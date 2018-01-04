CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to P Vetrivel, an ousted legislator and RK Nagar MLA T T V Dhinakaran’s staunch supporter. Vetrivel was fearing arrest after the registration of an FIR by Anna Square Police, based on a complaint from Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission probing former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.

The complainant took strong objection to Vetrivel’s action of releasing a video footage, which the latter claimed to have depicted Jayalalithaa convalescing in Apollo Hospitals.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira granted the relief on the condition that Vetrivel should appear before Anna Square Police daily at 10.30 am for two weeks.

Vetrivel released the video on December 20, a day prior to RK Nagar bypoll.

The Election Commission of India also lodged a similar complaint the same day, alleging poll code violation.

Apprehending arrest in the cases, Vetrivel moved the Chennai Principal Sessions Court, which dismissed his application last week.

In his bail application, Vetrivel submitted that the 20-second video footage was obtained from V K Sasikala, through her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

Former CM’s trusted security officer summoned by panel

Chennai: The inquiry commission on the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has summoned Perumalsamy, one of her trusted security officers. He has been directed to depose before the commission on January 10. Poongundran, who was secretary to Jayalalithaa, will appear before the commission on January 9. Jaya’s family doctor Dr Sivakumar will appear on January 8. In the coming days, cardiologist Dr Swaminathan and Dr Balaji will depose. On Thursday, Dr Satyabhama of Apollo Hospitals appeared before the commission.