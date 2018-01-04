UDHAGAMANDALAM: A man was today sentenced by a subordinate court to three years imprisonment for killing a leopard by trapping it in an iron noose in his farm.

The prosecution case was that the big cat was found dead in the iron noose on September 5, 2016, at the Kolimedu farm belonging to Raju, who was later arrested.

Delivering the judgement, Kotagiri subordinate court judge R Sridhar sentenced Raju to three years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.