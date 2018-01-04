CHENNAI: Three days after announcing his decision to take a plunge into politics in Tamil Nadu, which has been plagued with political uncertainty for over a year now, film actor Rajinikanth called on veteran politician and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence here on Wednesday.

The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes as the film actor, nourishing hopes of capitalising on the fluid political situation to crawl up to the throne, was closeted with the five-time Chief Minister.

Rajinikanth arriving to meet

DMK president M Karunanidhi

at the latter’s Gopalapuram

residence on Wednesday | P

Jawahar

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Rajinikanth said he had informed the DMK chief of his decision and sought blessings. “I told him of my political plunge and sought blessings,” he said. DMK working president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin was also present at the meeting.

Later, the actor said he had visited Karunanidhi to get his blessings as he was the seniormost politician in the country. “He is the seniormost politician in the country. I respect him a lot. We have very good friendship. I told him I am entering into politics. I took his blessings,” he told reporters on his way back home.

Rajinikanth said the DMK patriarch was smiling at him and he was happy to have met the leader. However, he said, he did not discuss anything with Stalin.

Meanwhile, party sources said ousted DMK leader and former Union Minister M K Alagiri was instrumental in making the meeting happen. Earlier in the day, Alagiri visited his father’s Gopalapuram residence a few hours after the information of Rajinikanth’s visit began to trickle down.

Alagiri, who has been at loggerheads with his younger sibling, was quick in welcoming the Tamil superstar’s decision to jump on the bandwagon of politics, announced on December 31.