CHENNAI: Former Madras High Court judge B Rajendran has been nominated as the chairman of the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal for Tamil Nadu and for the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

His appointment was recommended by Chief Justice of Madras High Court Indira Banerjee, thus paving the way for constitution of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Tribunal in the State.

As per Section 43 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the State government has to establish the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal for Tamil Nadu.

Under Section 45 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the tribunal should consist of a chairperson and not less than two whole-time members, of which one shall be a judicial member and another has to be a technical or administrative member appointed by the government.

The appointment of chairman for the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal comes after the government constituted a committee to select chairperson and members of Real Estate Regulatory Authority and members of the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

The selection committee consists of the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Tamil Nadu housing secretary and Tamil Nadu Law Secretary.

While the recommendations of the selection committee are still awaited, the tribunal has come into force with the Registrar General of the Madras High Court informing that B Rajendran has been nominated by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, as chairperson of the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal of Tamil Nadu.

His monthly salary has been fixed at `80,000 along with allowances and the conditions of service shall be on a par with those of a serving judge of Madras High Court.