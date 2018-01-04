Image used for representational purpose only

MADURAI: A meeting to discuss the security arrangements, rules and regulations for jallikattu (bull taming) sport, to be conducted at three places in the district, was held here today.

District Collector Veeraraghavarao said jallikattu will be held at Avaniapuram on January 14, at Palamedu the next day and Alanganallur on January 16.

The sport will be held from 8 AM to 3 PM, he said.

About 500 policemen would be deployed on security duty.

A total of 500 bulls are likely to be used in the event.

Besides 10 ambulances, 3 fire service units and 10 medical teams would be deployed on duty, officials said.