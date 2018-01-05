ANTHIYUR: An AIADMK MLA from this constituency today steered a government bus between here and a nearby town, in view of the strike by State-run transport corporation unions.

The MLA, K R Rajakrishnan, drove the bus from here to Bhavani, a distance of about 18 km and back with passengers.

"I hold a valid heavy transport and non-transport driving licence. I was allowed to drive the bus by authorities after officials inspected my driving skills," he told PTI.

Asked why he decided to drive, he said he found that the bus service between Anthiyur and Bhavani was suspended due to the strike and people were waiting to board it.

He claimed that he stepped in to help people make their journey and avoid inconvenience to them.

While the Tamil Nadu government has warned of action against striking transport workers following a court directive asking them to resume work, trade unions have announced that they would continue their protest till their demands are met as their stir entered the second day.