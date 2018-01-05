CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday launched the distribution of sarees and dhotis to the needy for the ensuing Pongal festival, by handing over the same to the members of seven families at the Secretariat. In all, 3.12 crore sarees and dhotis will be distributed. Of them, 1.56 crore will be sarees and the rest dhotis. The Chief Minister has already allocated Rs 484.25 crore for the scheme.

The free saree and dhoti distribution scheme was launched by former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in 1983 to provide job opportunities for handloom weavers and to improve their livelihood. Handlooms and Textiles Minister O S Manian, Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar and senior officials were present.