COIMBATORE: IT'S an annual visual treat: the rejuvenation camp for temple elephants at Thekkampatti, near Mettupalayam, on the bank of the Bhavani river. A total of 33 elephants, including two from Puducherry, are taking part in the 48-day camp this year. At the tenth such camp, which began on Thursday, the elephants happily renewed their acquaintance with each other.

Thursday, the elephants happily renewed their acquaintance with each other.

Forest Minister C Srinivasan and HR & CE Minister S Ramachandran inaugurated the camp by feeding sugarcane, jaggery, banana and pineapple to some of the elephants.

Lakshmi, from the Sri Renukambal Amman Tirukovil Padavedu in Tiruvannamalai district, attracted the largest crowd at the inaugural funcioin as she started dancing. The elephant has even saved a little girl from a stray dog when her mother was away, said her mahout, M Rangan.

“I have been with Lakshmi since she was three. She knows how to be active as well as cautious. She does what I say. Though she looks small, she weighs nearly 4,000 kg. Fourteen years ago, she rescued a small girl from a stray dog. This was an unforgettable moment in my life. The girl used to visit the temple often and give Lakshmi bananas,” said Rangan.

But unlike the sprightly Lakshmi, most elephants looked drowsy, as they had travelled long distances. Some had even started sleeping even as they were lined up for the inauguration.

“We started at 5.30 pm on Wednesday from Tirunallar and reached here early on Thursday morning. Usually, the elephant sleeps two to three hours by lying on one side. But it spent the last night standing on the vehicle.

The doctors and I also did not sleep,” said a mahout of Pirukuruthi, an elephant of the Dharabaneswarar Tirukovil, Tirunallar. “Earlier, she used to be adamant and would not get into the lorry. We used to have great difficulty in transporting her. Now she understands that we are going to the camp and happily gets into the vehicle,” he added. The government has allotted Rs 1.50 crore to conduct the camp, Srinivasan said after inaugurating the camp. “The late CM Jayalalithaa had great affection for elephants. She started the camp in 2003. They are given good care, with a special diet, at the camp,” he added.

Fences, flickering lights and eight watchtowers have been set up to prevent wild elephants from coming near the camp site. But on Wednesday night itself, a wild elephant came near Nellimalai and had to be chased away.

“A passerby told us that a wild elephant was roaming near the Thekkampatti road. We rushed to the spot and chased it away into the forest using firecrackers,” said a Forest Department employee.