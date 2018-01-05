CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras HC to restrain the State from acquiring Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Poes Garden, for converting it into a memorial. Four days ago, the government set a four-month deadline to acquire the house.

In his PIL filed on Thursday, activist ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy wanted the court to restrain the government. The petition, which is likely to be heard on Friday, claimed that the government should not be allowed to build a memorial for Jayalalithaa, “who was declared a convict in the disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court”.

The survey conducted by officials of various departments and the decision to complete the acquisition of property under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act has prompted him to approach the court, the petitioner claimed. CM Palaniswami on August 17 had announced that his government would convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial. Following the announcement, Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa moved the HC , which disposed of the plea on October 23 last year with a direction to the government to take a decision on her representation within four months.