CHENNAI: The First Bench of the Madras High Court has called for a copy of the Supreme Court order, which convicted former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate assets case.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee gave a directive on Friday when a PIL from ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy came up for further hearing.

The petitioner sought to restrain the State government from proceeding with the acquisition proceedings of Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden, where Jayalalithaa lived for decades before her demise on December 5 last year.

He claimed that the government should not be allowed to build a memorial for Jayalalithaa, “who was declared a convict in the disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court.” The Apex Court, however, had abated the conviction in view of her death.