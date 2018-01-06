The buses stand still at Koyambedu Mofussil Bus terminus following the flash strike by the Transport Employees. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Saturday appealed to striking bus employees to return to work.

“I appeal to employees to come back for duty, honorable court has also asked them to come back,” Vijayabhaskar said addressing media here on the third day of the strike.

He added that compared to yesterday more staff has reported to work on Saturday.

“As compared to yesterday, more staff has reported for work today, we are also employing private drivers, situation will improve soon,” Vijayabhaskar further said.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy over the telephone and expressed concern over the ongoing transport strike, urging the government to expedite talks with the unions.

Scores of commuters were left stranded in Koyambedu bus terminal of Chennai as an indefinite strike by the transport workers' unions in Tamil Nadu continued for the third day.

Drivers and conductors of various state transport corporations are demanding wage hike among other things.

A large number of people were seen queued up waiting for the private buses at the different bus stops.

The strike, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, was declared on Thursday.

Transport workers have been demanding for a pay revision to Rs 30,000.

However, the authorities have only agreed to pay Rs. 24,400.