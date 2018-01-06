The busses stand still at Koyambed Mofissil Bus terminus following the flash strike by the Transport Employees. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)

VELLORE: After the flash strike by the government transport employees began late on Thursday, a majority of commuters from the Fort City gave the buses a miss on Friday.

The private bus operators who were hoping to cash in on the flash strike by the government employees were left scratching their heads when very few passengers turned up. The new bus stand and other stands mostly wore a deserted look.

When Express tried to find out what was the reason behind people not thronging bus stands, as is the norm, it came to light that after the strike began on Thursday evening most people decided to stay home on Friday. Only office goers and others who had important work within the city actually stepped out.

Official sources said that out of the 650+ buses that operate on any given day, only 10 per cent plied on Friday. Even though trade unions affiliated to the ruling party did not strike work, most of the buses were parked in all the nine depots in the district.

A few of the striking workers claimed that many of the casual labourers were pressed into service as drivers and conductors.