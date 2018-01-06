MADURAI: Following news about plans of Rajinikanth fans in Madurai to sacrifice goats to celebrate the occasion of the actor launching a political party, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wrote a letter to the actor, requesting him to use his power to dissuade his fans from the act. They also sought action from the police.

On December 31, after a five-day photo session, actor Rajinikanth had announced his political entry. Following this, the fan clubs celebrated his announcement by performing poojas in the temples across the State. Meanwhile, going a step further, the fan clubs in Madurai decided to sacrifice 1,000 goats at the famous ‘Alagar Kovil’ temple in Madurai on January 7.

Nikunj Sharma, Lead of Public Policy, PETA, in his letter, stated in the letter to the actor that “the plan of your fans to kill goats in a temple is cruel.”

Pointing out at the various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, PETA warned the actor that killing animals without following the Acts and rules on animal transport and slaughter as required by the February 17, 2017 order of the Supreme Court of India would amount to contempt of court.

Emphasising that the temples in Tamil Nadu are neither registered to kill animals nor adequately equipped to do so, PETA said “The power you (Rajini) already hold can help make a positive difference to the lives of all living beings, and we are therefore writing to request that you use it now to stop the slaughter of goats in your name.”

A copy of the letter was also sent to Collector R Veera Raghava Rao, Superintendent of Police N Manivannan and Director General of Police (DGP) for initiating necessary action.

During the photo session with the Madurai fans on December 27, Rajinikanth had said that he wished to provide a ‘Keda Virundhu’, (a non-vegetarian feast with goat meat) to his fans. Since non-vegetarian dishes are not served in Raghavendra Marriage Hall, he was unable to do it there.

Speaking on the issue, Rajinikanth Fans Club Madurai District Secretary Rafiq said, they would abide by the decision of ‘Thalaivar’ (Rajinikanth).