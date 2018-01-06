COIMBATORE: A supporter of TTV Dhinakaran filed a petition at the Coimbatore district court against actor Kamal Haasan for allegedly criticising the people of RK Nagar as beggars and passing derogatory comments against Dhinakaran in connection with the recently-held bypolls, on Friday.

According to the petitioner P Elangovan, the actor had criticised Dhinakaran as a ‘thief’ and people of RK Nagar as beggars. “In an essay written by Kamal in a weekly magazine, he has stated that TTV won the RK-Nagar by-election after he fixed the higher price for the people than that fixed by other parties. He also has written in his article, that Dhinakaran has promised `20,000 for each voter by giving a token of `20. This he has written with an intention to destroy his image among the public.”

He requested for action to be taken against the actor under sections 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory). On behalf of the petitioner, advocate M Jayapaul filed the petition with the JM Court II and it would be taken up on January 12. “The court would check whether it has the powers to take up the case or not. Later, it would also take a note on the facts and decide on further course,” Jayapaul said.