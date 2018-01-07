CHENNAI: The fortunes of coconut farmers in the State is likely to change as Neera, a delicious, nutritious, non-alcoholic health drink extracted from the the sap of coconut palm, is likely to hit the market in the middle of next month from Coimbatore and surrounding districts.

Coconut growers in the State, who were earning a measly `1,000 per coconut tree, are likely see a sudden reversal in their fortunes. Their earnings are expected to rise 15 times, up to `15,000 per tree, by extracting Neera.

At present, in Tamil Nadu, there are eight crore coconut trees across 10.74 lakh acres. Around 1.5 lakh growers are spread over 13 major coconut growing districts in Tamil Nadu- Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tirupur, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Theni, Vellore, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Erode, Salem, Pudukottai and Virudhunagar.

Interestingly, the State is trying to promote the brand by introducing value-added products like coconut sugar made from Neera and market it in stalls at bus stands, railway stations, airports and collectorate complexes. “While Neera-based products are expected to hit the market this month itself, Neera drink is likely to be available for consumption in the middle of February,” an official said. In due course, other Neera-based products like honey, cookies, etc., would be produced.

Change in legislation

Neera extraction became a reality after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made an announcement on April 19 last year that he would remove legal hurdles for this project to take off. The State government amended the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act in July and later, on December 21, framed the rules for extraction of Neera. Many restrictions have been placed to avoid illegal activities like extraction of toddy.

“During the last one month, we have held many training sessions for Neera producers in Coimbatore district. Now, we have directed deputy directors of agribusiness to ask the coconut growers to apply for Neera extraction licence. The government will be very selective and only those part of the cooperative producer societies will be asked to go ahead with Neera extraction,” a senior official told Express. “By the end of January, we are expecting a good number of people getting licences for processing Neera,” the official added. Some of them, on an experimental basis, have been producing Neera sugar in Anaimalai in Coimbatore district.

A senior official in the Coconut Development Board told Express, “Around 2.40 lakh Neera technicians would be required for extraction of this health drink and this would ensure green collar jobs for them 365 days a year. Besides, it is an eco-friendly initiative which does not pollute the environment in any way.”

Dos and don’ts

Dhanapal Muthusamy, a coconut grower from Kaliyapuram village near Pollachi, who had done research and development work on Neera, is almost ready to supply the health drink as well as coconut sugar.

Explaining that only five per cent of available coconut trees in each garden is allowed for Neera extraction, he said, “First of all, not all coconut trees are suitable for Neera extraction. Trees of normal height alone are chosen for this due to practical purposes — the extract collected in chiller boxes kept atop the trees have to be brought down for transportation to the Neera processing unit. The Neera extract is collected twice a day — 6 am and 6 pm, and tall trees will be difficult for extraction. Further, extraction of Neera should not affect the overall production of coconut for public consumption and hence these restriction.”

“Since a Neera processing unit needs sizeable investment, individual farmers cannot afford to spend that much. But when we approach as a society, getting funds will be easier. Farm producers or companies can’t stop at tapping Neera. They also have to package and bottle it and a lot of investment is needed. Besides, marketing Neera will be a bigger task. Equipment and advanced machinery is required. Since this cannot be done by individual coconut growers, the government is setting up a common facility centre at Thippampatti near Pollachi,” Dhanapal said.

He also said the government has promised coconut growers that separate spaces would be made available to them in venues where people gather in large numbers. The government is also plannning to encourage sale of the drink through coconut producers’ federations to avoid middlemen. If middlemen are allowed to purchase and sell the products, in due course, it will end up in hands of a corporate entity, Dhanapal pointed out.