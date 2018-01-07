CHENNAI: In a year where piracy of movies was a major concern, almost half the arrests made by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police in 2017 were in connection with piracy of movies.

Of the 241 piracy cases it handled, 143 cases ended in conviction and almost Rs 9 crore worth of pirated compact disks were seized. The CCB also took 57 people into preventive detention, a three year high, a press release said.

Talking to mediapersons, Mallika, Deputy Commissioner, C CB, reaffirmed the unit’s stringent action against crimes such as usury, land grabbing and cyber crime. “We have made about 559 arrests in connection with the 572 cases we handled,” she said. The unit highlighted the landmark breakthroughs in 2017 such as the arrest of Madhan of Vendar movies who allegedly collected cash promising admission into SRM University. Around Rs 89 crore had been returned to 142 students. An allegedly fake Homoeopathy medical practitioner Balakrishnan was arrested.

Talking about crimes against women, Senthil Kumar, also a Deputy Commissioner, CCB, said that “198 cases were registered under Immoral Trafficking Act and 288 persons were arrested. Totally, 357 women were saved and sent to their respective families. Twenty-two criminals were detained as a preventive measure, which is numerically higher in the last 10 years.”

The wing also recovered over Rs 3,58,15,681 lost by victims of online banking fraud. One Krishnakumar and five others were arrested for making duplicate cards for MTC. Udayaleka was arrested in connection with the death of her businessman husband Udayabanu.