CHENNAI: A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court for a directive to the State government to pay compensation to passengers who were forced to get down from buses midway, in view of the flash strike by State transport corporation workers.

In the petition, V Preetha, an advocate, prayed the court to direct the government to deduct the compensation from the salaries of striking workers and also to take disciplinary action against them under the service rules and take penal action for forcibly deporting passengers who had purchased valid tickets.

As a temporary arrangement, the petitioner wanted the government to deploy drivers who had registered their names with government employment exchanges based on seniority to run the buses.

Petitioner contended that though the demands of the protesting workers are reasonable, they cannot resort to a flash strike causing great inconvenience to public. Compelling passengers, who hold valid tickets to get down midway, amounts to deficiency in service, for which the public are entitled to a fair compensation, petitioner added.

Recalling how over one lakh striking government employees were dismissed under Essential Services Maintenance Act by the then Tamil Nadu government in 2003, the petitioner wanted the court to direct the present government to take similar action against the agitating transport workers.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday before the first bench headed by the Chief Justice Indira Banerjee.