THANJAVUR: Popular musicians and singers from all over the country paid homage to Saint Thyagaraja at Tiruvaiyaru on Saturday by rendering the pancharatna kritis, the five gems of Thyagarajar’s compositions, as an ensemble.

The main function of the 171st annual Aradhana festival, commenced with the Unchavriti bhajan from Tirumanjana Veedhi where the saint composer lived. The musicians carried the decorated idol of Thyagarajar to the Ashram complex. Special ablutions were held for the idol at the samadhi. The rendering of pancharatna kritis commenced then. Flautists led by Prabanjam S Balachandran rendered Sethulara kriti as a prelude to the Gana raga pancharatna kritis. Followed by the flute rendition, the musicians rendered the panchartna kritis.

Musicians including prominent vocalists O S Arun, Sudha Raghunathan, Mahathi, Ashok Ramani, Sandeep Narayanan, Binny Krishnakumar, Cuddalore Janani, Krishnakumar, Ranjani-Gayathri sisters, Sasikiran, Pantula Rama rendered the special kritis.

G R Moopanar, president of the Sabha, T N Venkatesh, MD of Co-optex were among those present. As the pandal overflowed with devotees, many were seen sitting outside. In the evening, the Thyagaraja idol was taken out for a procession accompanied mallari music. The five-day festival ended with Anjaneya Utsavam on Saturday night. The inaugural of the festival was presided over by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on January 2.