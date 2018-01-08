COIMBATORE: Even as the University Grants Commission (UGC) came up with a set of rules and norms in the interest of promoting education, it should allow a certain degree of flexibility to universities and institutions, said the Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

Addressing students during the 29th convocation of the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, she said the ‘one system and one size’ would not work well for all.

According to the minister, the regulatory institutions in education should be worried about the quality of the curriculum and the output of a particular course,

“Regulatory bodies should focus on quality of education rather than looking only at fee and formulations with which the fee are collected,” she said, explaining that not demanding capitation fee cannot be a subject of exemption, it should be a norm. “No capitation fee should be the norm,” she said.