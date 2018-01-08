CHENNAI: The menace of dumping biomedical waste in open continues unabated. A major illegal dump site has been unearthed in Chengalpattu, which has allegedly been used by multiple institutes to dispose of their medical waste.

A large quantity of ‘infectious’ biomedical waste is found dumped and burnt on the vacant land belonging to the Union government in Chengalpattu. Covered with thick vegetation, the dump site is out of bounds for local people.

An Express reader, who was on a morning stroll, happened to notice the illegality and alerted this newspaper. When the Express visited the spot, thousands of bottles were found dumped with labels removed and a majority of waste was found burnt. The bottles resemble injection vials and there were some expired medicine also strewn all over the place. A detailed examination of the place, which runs into several acres, unearthed at least six dumps sites.

The place is convenient to carry out the illegal act since it is a restricted area. A sign board outside reads, “This property belongs to Government of India and trespassers will be prosecuted”.

Curiously, the area is surrounded by big government institutes and the closest one is 550-acre Central Leprosy Training and Research Institute (CLTRI). There is also a medi-tech park, which houses the union government-owned Integrated Vaccines Complex (IVC), which is a nodal centre for research, manufacture and supply of vaccines at affordable prices for the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) of the Union government. The vaccines to be manufactured in the IVC are pentavalent combination (DPT + Hep B + Hib), BCG, Measles, Hepatitis B, Rabies, Hib and JE vaccine. The Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital covers one end.

Locals claim that the waste should have been pilfered from the CLTRI. There were a few unused Gypsona Plaster of Paris bandages found close to the compound wall of the CLTRI. These bandages are typically used on leprosy-infected patients. The old dilapidated rehabilitation patient quarters run by the CLTRI are also seen next to the places where the biomedical waste is dumped and burnt.

When contacted, Dr S Elavarasan, Additional Director (Clinical), CLTRI, told Express that there are so many other institutes surrounding the area.

“There is a possibility of others bringing their waste and dumping. Ours is a Central government-run institute and we dispose of our medical waste in accordance with law,” he said. However, the official refused to divulge the details of how much biomedical waste was being generated per month and with whom an MoU has been signed to dispose of it.

There are two common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTF) in the State - M/s GJ Multiclave Private Limited and M/s Tamil Nadu Waste Management Limited - and all hospitals and research institutes have to sign an MoU with either of the two to dis pose of their medical waste scientifically.

As per the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016, all hospitals and research institutes should maintain and update on day-to-day basis the bio-medical waste management register and display the monthly record on its website according to the bio-medical waste generated. However, none of the institutes is complying with it.

A joint environment engineer of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said that he was ignorant of the violation and would send a team to look into the issue. The official said the board had recently ordered all hospitals to furnish details of quantum of biomedical waste disposed of at the common biomedical waste treatment facility (CBWTF) in their website on daily basis.