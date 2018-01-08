CHENNAI, NAGERCOIL: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday.

The Minister said he requested the Chief Minister to find a quick solution to the ongoing bus workers strike. He also asked the State provide compensation to the families of those who died in the cyclone Ockhi. Edappadi assured to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, 14 fishermen from Kanniyakumari were confirmed dead after Ockhi cyclone ripped through the southern parts of the State. The latest body arrived in the district on Sunday, and it was identified to be that of one Josepath from Thoothoor region. His body was identified after a DNA test performed at Kozhikode in Kerala. So far, as many as 12 bodies have been identified through DNA test.

The Chief Minister promised to act on a request for aid in a harbour project in Kanniyakumari, besides supporting highway works and other developmental projects by the Centre, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said in a release.