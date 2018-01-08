CHENNAI: Two elderly sisters were found murdered with their throats slit at their house at Thiruverkadu on Saturday night. Police have arrested the foster son of one of the victims in connection with the crime. The suspect was angry that his mother transferred all her property to her biological son, police said.

The victims Ranganayagi, 85, and her younger sister Krishnaveni, 70, were found dead in a pool of blood in the house at Mathiravedu Mettu Street by a family member. The sisters were alone in the house as Ranganayagi’s biological son Ezhumalai had gone out.

Police subsequently arrested Ranganayagi’s foster son Balakrishnan, 40. Investigators said the suspicion fell on him since he was stated to be angry with Ranganayagi since she transferred all property in her name to Ezhumalai.