Opposition legislators meet to devise strategy for session
Published: 08th January 2018
CHENNAI:
CHENNAI: Opposition parties — the DMK and Congress — held meetings of their legislators separately here on Sunday to devise the strategy to be adopted in the Assembly.
DMK working president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin chaired the meeting of party MLAs held in the evening at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.
Congress legislators went into a huddle in the morning at Sathiyamoorthy Bhavan, sources said. The issues to be raised in the House and other matters were discussed at the meetings, they said.