CHENNAI: Opposition parties — the DMK and Congress — held meetings of their legislators separately here on Sunday to devise the strategy to be adopted in the Assembly.

DMK working president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin chaired the meeting of party MLAs held in the evening at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.

Congress legislators went into a huddle in the morning at Sathiyamoorthy Bhavan, sources said. The issues to be raised in the House and other matters were discussed at the meetings, they said.