CHENNAI: Failing to retain the votebank and getting minority voters slip away in the Dec. 21 RK Nagar by-election, where Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured 24,651 votes, the party has decided to strengthen its base, besides sharpening attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in order to project itself as the inevitable force to take on the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK district secretaries’ meeting held here on Sunday discussed the poll debacle and the loss of minority votes in RK Nagar at length and debated the measures to boost the sagging morale of the cadre by infusing fresh blood into party units across the State.

As part of such measures, the meeting decided to hold a regional conference in Erode on March 24 and 25 to focus on the cardinal theme of State autonomy and social harmony.

“Regional conference stressing the principles of State rights, equality and secularism will be held in Erode, the land of Periyar, on March 24 and 25,” a resolution passed at the meeting stated.

The issues of State autonomy and secularism will be used as tools to sharpen the attack on the saffron brigade so that the DMK could project and refurbish its image as the only party to have the courage and capacity to take on the BJP, a senior leader said, adding that this would enable the party to garner support from the minorities as well.

Certain district secretaries, speaking at the meeting, voiced concern over the drain of minority votes in the RK Nagar by-election and the impact of TTV Dhinakaran’s anti-BJP rhetoric, sources said.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters after the meeting, DMK working president MK Stalin said the performance of the party at district and zonal levels would be scrutinised. The meeting also passed a resolution, demanding that the Centre allay the fears of the Muslims over the issue of Triple Talaq Bill.