CUDDALORE: The temporary drivers programme received a blow when a 37-year-old man was crushed to death and two others were seriously injured after a bus, driven by a temporary driver, hit a bike in Virudhachalam on Sunday. The incident happened when the temporary driver was trying to take the bus from a shed to a depot.

According to the police, Zion Kumar (37) of Kalpakkam in Chennai had come to Virudhachalam on Sunday morning to attend a condolence meet in the house of a relative. Once in Virudhachalam, he went to the bus depot to pick up two of his relatives – Samuvel (35) and his daughter Saranthi (7).

At this time, Ezhumalai, the driver, was trying to manoeuvre a bus from inside the shed to the depot. Unfortunately, Zion Kumar was caught between two buses and the bus driven by Ezhumalai hit Zion Kumar’s bike in the rear. While, Samuvel and Saranthi were thrown in the shock, Zion Kumar got crushed under the wheel.

Though onlookers rushed him and his injured relatives to Virudhachalam GH, doctors declared him brought dead. Saranthi and Samuel are recovering. Zion Kumar’s kin, who gathered at the hospital, demanded action.

The accident triggered an uproar and CITU functionaries staged a protest outside the depot, demanding the driver’s arrest. However, police arrested and removed 15 members of the union.

This is the second incident involving a temporary driver in a mere two days. On Saturday night, a temporary driver taking a bus to Panruti drove the vehicle into nearby fields. All the passengers had to get out of the bus, which was pulled back on to the road after an hour. A senior transport official claimed that only 60% of buses were operated in Cuddalore, on the fourth day.