CHENNAI: Amid the turbulent political situation in the State, the first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for this year will begin on Monday, with Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s customary address. Incidentally, it is also his first. The session is likely to be stormy as the opposition parties are bracing themselves to raise key issues the State is grappling with.

The House will meet at 10 am with the Governor’s address, which will reflect the achievements of the government and the welfare programmes implemented in the State. The address will be followed by a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address in the subsequent days.

The ongoing bus strike is expected to generate much heat in the House as the principal opposition party DMK and its allies Congress and IUML members will not lose any opportunity to corner the Treasury Benches.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin have already begun a war of words on the issue.

Another major issue that may raise a storm in the House is the alleged delay in relief and rehabilitation measures in Cyclone Ockhi-hit Kanniyakumari district.

The controversy over the delimitation of local bodies, delay in holding polls and shortage of sand and the bottlenecks on imports are the other issues the Opposition is likely to use to attack the government.

The DMK, which showed bonhomie with the treasury side during the Budget session between June 14 and July 19 last year, may sharpen its attack this time around, given the changing political situation. The last day of the Budget session witnessed furore as the DMK members waved sachets of gutka to prove the unhindered availability of the banned tobacco product, resulting in the Privileges Committee shooting off notices to 21 members, including M K Stalin.

All eyes are on the winner of December 21 by-election in RK Nagar and AIADMK rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran as he will make his debut in the Assembly. He had been member of both Houses of Parliament, but he is a first-time MLA. Sharing a bitter relationship with his former compatriots, it remains to be seen whether he will take a combative posture in the House or prefer to adopt a tactical silence.

Dhinakaran and Palaniswami may come face-to-face for the first time after the party shunted him out months ago and absorbed the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The government side, sitting precarious with its strength reduced after disqualifying 18 members owing allegiance to Dhinakaran, will have to deftly handle him as he has the potential to embarrass it. The approach of ‘sleeper cells’, as often claimed by Dhinakaran, is also to be watched during the short session.

Panneerselvam will be the key man on the government side to lead the charge against the Opposition and at the same time tame the reinvigorated Dhinakaran.

Given the number game, the ruling AIADMK had already issued a whip to its members directing them to be present in the House during the session. The duration of the session will be decided at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House after the day’s proceedings.

