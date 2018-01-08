DMK boycotted governor's address on first day of Tamil Nadu Assembly session. (Photo | ANI)

CHENNAI: Tami Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today made his maiden address to the state assembly even as the main opposition DMK along with its allies walked out of the House boycotting his speech.

Soon after he arrived, Purohit greeted all members of the House with a 'Vanakkam' and began his address.

Even as he began his speech, Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin was on his feet trying to raise some issues.

The governor paused for a moment and told Stalin 'please ukkarunga' (please take your seat) in Tamil but to no avail.

Stalin was supported by his party MLAs, who raised slogans demanding that their leader be allowed to speak.

A little later, the DMK Working President led his party members and staged a walkout.

Congress members and the lone IUML legislator also followed suit.

The Governor then continued his address.

Amid noisy scenes, sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who made his debut in the assembly after having won the December 21 RK Nagar bypoll by a thumping margin of 40,000 votes against E Madhusudhanan of AIADMK, was seated calmly.