PERAMBALUR:Four persons were arrested for barging into a classroom and assaulting a teacher alleging discrimination against a Class VIII student on communal grounds.Rathinavel, 54, a resident of Padalur, works as a mathematics teacher in a government higher secondary school in Padalur of Alathur taluk. Rathinavel allegedly scolded Kathir (name changed), a class VIII student, for not doing well in his studies. Kathir went home and complained to his parents and relatives.

On Monday, at around 11 am, a group of at least 30 believed to be Kathir’s relatives landed up at the school and met headmaster Ambikapathi. Many of the youth were allegedly drunk. They argued with the headmaster and accused Rathinavel of communal discrimination. Even as the headmaster refuted the allegation, a few from the group barged into the classroom where Rathinavel was taking a class. They allegedly pushed him off his chair and assaulted him. He was also verbally abused. The sudden assault created mayhem and students came running out of the classroom in panic. Rathinavel sustained bleeding injuries to his head.

A case was registered based on Rathinavel complaint and at least four people- M Karthik (22), Manikandan (23), Prakash (18), and Ganesan (33)- have been arrested. The four were remanded in judicial custody while the rest were warned by police and allowed to leave. Kathir was permitted to go home after an initial enquiry. Rathinavel is receiving treatment in Perambalur General Hospital. A collectorate-level enquiry has also been initiated into the incident. Further investigations are underway.