PUDUCHERRY: The total electorate in the UT of Puducherry has gone up by 12,195 voters as per the final publication of Electoral Rolls on Jan 10.

The final voter strength has gone up to 9,54,062 from the draft electorate of 9,41,867 on September 15, 2017 when the summary revision was taken up. Women outnumbered the men with 5,02,419 voters as compared to male voter strength of 4,51,557 and third gender of 86 voters. As many as 18,204 voters were admitted, 6009 voters were deleted leading to a net addition of 12, 195 voters .

Puducherry region with 23 Assembly constituencies has a voter strength of 7,32,096 with 3,48,121 males and 3,83,906 females and 69 transgender . Karaikal region with five Assembly constituencies has an electorate of 1,54,453 voters with 71,993 male and 82,443 females and 17 transgender . Mahe region with a single constituency has 30,650 voters with 13,726 male and 16, 924 female voters. Yanam region also with a single constituency has 36,863 voters with 17,717 male and 19,146 female voters .

The final electoral rolls will be displayed at all polling stations and at the office of the Electoral Registration officers, Assistant Electoral Registration officers for public inspection for seven days from Jan 10, excluding public holidays .

The Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) for enrolled voters of 20 years of age and above will be issued at the polling stations from Jan 10 , while for those between 18 and 19 years of age will be issued on the occasion of National Voters day celebrations to be held on January 25 at all polling stations .

Orleanpet constituency with an electorate of 23,933 is the smallest constituency, followed by Raj Bhavan with 25,984 and Ouppalam with 27,062 .

Ozhukarai with an electorate of 38, 848 is the largest constituency, followed by Villianur with 38,690 and Ariyankuppam with 37,005.