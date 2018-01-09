The State Cabinet along with legislators attending the maiden address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the Assembly on Monday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over the financial losses incurred by the Tamil Nadu government due to the unfair treatment meted out by the 14th Finance Commission, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday expressed his wish that the 15th Finance Commission headed by N K Singh would rectify the past injustice done to the State and meet the resource requirements for fulfilling the genuine aspirations of the people by being fair and equitable to the State.

In his maiden address to the Assembly, the Governor hailed the State government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on many counts. “The State government has steadfastly been adopting the governance paradigm of inclusive socio-economic development and welfare for all. The State continues to rank high in all human development indicators,” he added.

“Tamil Nadu has unfortunately been treated unfairly by successive finance commissions, especially by the 14 Finance Commission, which increased the overall devolution of taxes by the Government of India to the States from 32 per cent to 42 per cent, but curtailed the inter-se share of Tamil Nadu in this divisible pool of resources from 4.969 per cent to 4.023 per cent. This has resulted in a loss of nearly Rs 6,000 crore to the State annually,” the Governor said.

The Governor said the Centre had also reduced its financial assistance for many centrally-sponsored schemes, thus leaving it to the State government to fill this gap from its own resources.“As our State did not get the benefit of any additional devolution, it had to bear this additional burden from its own tax revenues,” he added.

Lauding the State government on achieving a smooth transition to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the Governor observed that Tamil Nadu had always been a fiscally prudent State and had waded comfortably through turbulent waters when faced with economic slowdown.

“The State’s fiscal position has been resilient and continues to be so, despite unexpected setbacks in revenues. Though there is a concern about increasing revenue deficit due to slow growth in revenue receipts, the State is firmly on the path of containing the fiscal deficit and the debt-to-GSDP ratio within the norms,” the Governor said.

Purohit also recalled that overcoming the present financial difficulties, the State government had been able to implement the recommendations of the seventh Pay Commission, honouring its continued commitment to the welfare of its employees and pensioners. This government was also continuing its public welfare programmes without any curtailment in allocations.

The Governor urged the Centre to expedite the submission of report by the Central team, which had recently completed its field visits for assessing the damage and sanction the due release of Rs 401 crore for temporary restoration and Rs 4,854 crore for permanent restoration towards damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi.

On the agricultural front, Purohit appreciated the initiatives of the government to protect the interests of the coconut farmers by permitting extraction of Neera from coconut trees. “As yet another initiative, this government is also planning to launch Integrated Farming Scheme for promoting mixed farming to increase farm productivity and farmers’ income in the ensuing budget,” he added.

On the government’s efforts to upgrade skills of the youth with a view to improving their employability, the Governor informed that the government was in the process of creating apex-level training centres with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.The Governor also requested the Centre to bring in necessary amendments to the National Medical Commission Bill, which is likely to have a huge impact.

Stating that the Two-wheeler Scheme for Women would be launched shortly, the Governor announced that subsidy ceiling limit for the beneficiaries would be hiked to Rs 25,000 against Rs 20,000 announced earlier.