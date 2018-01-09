CHENNAI: Remember the steel mug tied with an unreasonably short rusty chain to taps on train loos that hasn’t changed in the last 162 years? It will be thing of the past, 10 months from now. Since Tamil Nadu’s first train between Royapuram and Wallajah Road, the infamous mugs have remained among some of the unchanged things and have even become a ‘butt’ of jokes. Finally, the Southern Railways has begun replacing them with 1.5 metre-long jet spray faucets.

Officials said the decision was made after repeated complaints, including ones in Parliament by MPs, about the steel mugs not being user-friendly and the heavy chain making it a challenge to carry water far enough. The SR has issued orders to its six divisions to fit jet sprays in all coaches, even unreserved bogies.

“Salem division has already procured jet sprays and is expected to finish the work first. Other divisions are in the process of issuing tenders,” said a senior official. The task ahead is to fit the jet sprays in toilets in as many as 5,850 conventional ICF coaches of all classes, except first class AC coaches. In the Chennai division, over the last one month coaches are being fitted with jet sprays whenever they are taken to the Basin Bridge and Egmore yards for maintenance.

1.5 metre-long

Jet spray faucets replacing steel mugs chained to taps