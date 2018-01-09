CHENNAI: The most awaited ‘Chennaiyil Jallikattu’ that was supposedly scheduled for Sunday will happen around Pongal, said P Rajasekaran, president, Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai, adding that entry would be free for all visitors.

Addressing media on Monday, he said his organisation and Chennai Jallikattu Amaipu had jointly sought necessary permission from the State to organise ‘Chennayil Jallikattu’ at Marg’s Swarnabhoomi project on ECR beyond Kalpakkam. “We will declare the dates after the government grants us permission,” he said. The venue is a 650-acre land with sufficient parking space and even a three-acre bathing area for cows, he said. “Along with a 500-m arena, we are building stages, fences and other facilities.”

Rajasekaran said that 350 bulls and over 400 heroes were being prepared for the event. “No untrained person or bull will contest in the event,” he said, adding that assessment of the health of bull and heroes would be done before and after the event.

“As long as the sport happens within the scope of law, there are no restrictions on who can organise. The Collector will take a call if the organiser complies with the regulations,” he said.No corporate house will be allowed to dominate the event this year. “Corporate companies can sponsor gifts and we will accept them, but that doesn’t mean that they will be allowed to monopolise the event,” he said, adding that the spirit of Jallikattu is to bring in people cutting across such barriers.

Pandalkal erected in Alanganallur

Madurai: Members of the organising committee, in the presence of the Collector K Veera Raghava Rao, erected pandalkal for conducting Jallikattu at Alanganallur here on Monday. Jallikattu will be held at Avaniyapuram on January 14; Palamedu on January 15 and at Alanganallur on January 16. Preparations for holding the event are being done on a war-footing