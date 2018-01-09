CHENNAI: With unions remaining firm over their decision to strike work, government buses remained a rare sight on city roads on Monday, making it a challenge for people to reach offices, schools and colleges. Suburban trains were so crowded that even women were forced to travel on footboards. But, MTC officials claimed nearly 50 per cent of the fleet was operated.

Things may improve soon as workers of the AIADMK-affiliated Anna Thozhilalar Peravai have started to return to work and some transport corporations sent text messages to workers warning them of action if they continue to skip work. After reports of accidents caused by temporary drivers, the corporations hired fewer temporary drivers and are banking on workers of the unions that are affiliated to the ruling party. “I waited for 5A at Velachery bus stand for about 45 minutes to go to Tambaram.

As the bus was full when it came, we could not board it. Then, we went to Guindy railway station, from where we took a train to Tambaram,” said R Shanmugam, a college student.The MTC altered routes to focus on crucial areas. “Tambaram–Sholinganallur services stopped at Chromepet and the same bus was returned to Sholinganallur via Thurai-pakkam,” said an official.

HC refuses to modify its order

Madras High Court has refused to alter its order which directed workers to return to work since the strike is illegal under Industrial Disputes Act

CITU and LPF unions firm on continuing the strike

Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar sticks to stand that wage revision offered by government is on a par with other govt employees and no departmental action would be taken against workers who return to work by Tuesday