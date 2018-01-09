CHENNAI: The services of nearly 200 Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) nurses will be brought under the regular time scale as per the Medical Services Recruitment Board seniority, the Madras High Court was informed on Monday.

When a PIL petition from Ganesh of Avadi challenging the strike by the nurses during October/November last year came up before the First Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose on Monday, State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said it would take some more years to bring all the 9,533 contract nurses under time scale. Considering the pay structure in other states, it was agreed to examine enhancement of contract pay in consultation with the Finance Department and the National Health Mission, he said.

The Directorate of Medical Education was also requested to send a suitable proposal for enhancing the cadre strength/creation of new posts of nurses, equivalent to the bed strength as per the norms of the Indian Nursing Council/Medical Council of India and the Indian Public Health Standard, the counter added.

P Wilson, senior advocate appearing for the MRB Nurses Welfare Association, who were agitating at that point of time, submitted that when the recruitment was made in 2015, the government promised that the nurses would be absorbed into the permanent post within two years.

However, it was not done so even after two years, despite vacancies. The consolidated pay of Rs 7,700 per month is far below the minimum wage, which is Rs 18,000 per month. The work done by the nurses who had gone on strike was similar to that of the other nurses in a permanent post, who are paid the higher salary. Hence, the concept of equal pay for equal work should be applied.

When the court directed the association not to go on strike on an earlier occasion, the members obeyed the order and suspended the strike. However, the direction to redress the grievances of the nurses had not been complied with by the government. The formation of a committee was only an eyewash, Wilson alleged.

The matter will come up before the Bench on January 12 for final hearing.