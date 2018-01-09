CHENNAI: The current session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will last for four more days till January 12. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) soon after the day’s proceedings got over. “We have decided to hold the session for five days till January 12. After paying homage to former members (who passed away recently) and to the victims of Cyclone Ockhi, the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor will begin on Tuesday and will continue for the next two days. The Chief Minister will reply to the debate on Friday,” Speaker P Dhanapal told reporters after the BAC meeting.

He informed that the first supplementary estimates for the year 2017-18 would be taken up for voting without debate on Friday, among other government businesses, including certain bills. Meanwhile, the DMK members were engaged in a tiff with the government side at the BAC meeting demanding that Leader of Opposition M K Stalin, who was also present during the meeting, be allowed to wind up the debate on the day when the Chief Minister’s reply was scheduled, sources said. Sources added that Stalin and other DMK members walked out of the meeting when the demand was not entertained. However, Dhanapal said the issue would be sorted out.