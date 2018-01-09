CHENNAI: Making a mention of his tours to various parts of the State, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday hailed the State government for implementing the Swachh Bharat Mission in a commendable way. However, the Governor did not mention anything about his meetings with officials during his visits, which have been criticised by the opposition parties.

“During my tours in the State, I witnessed the commendable work done by the State government in implementing the Swachh Bharat Mission. It is commendable that 16 districts in the State have achieved the open defecation-free (ODF) status under this mission,” the Governor said.

Noting that the government has already constituted a shelter fund to provide housing to the urban poor, the Governor said, “Legislation will be brought in the current session of the Assembly to enable the levy of shelter charges.”