COIMBATORE: In another move aimed at curbing collection of exorbitant fee, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) directed technical institutions to announce all fees on their website and strictly adhere to the same.

According to the rule, no technical institution should collect any other fee -- in any name -- from students in addition to the fee fixed by the State fee regulatory committee.

If any institution violated the rule, the council may impose a penalty of twice the total fee collected per student, while the excess fee had to be returned as well.

Apart from this, the AICTE can also suspend approval for supernumerary seats for one year, reduce approved intake, ban admission in one or more courses for one year, withdraw approval for courses and even withdraw approval for the institution.

The AICTE also said that it would initiate penal action for not regularising and ensuring timely and full payment of the salary of the staff through Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) by nationalised banks.