CHENNAI: The principal opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK was on Tuesday not allowed to debate the controversy over Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s review meetings with top government officials in certain districts.

When J Anbazhagan sought to touch upon the issue during the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the House, Leader of the House and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said there was no provision to discuss the Governor’s activities.

Speaker P Dhanapal, expunging the comments of Anbazhagan, read out Assembly Rule 92 vii (A member, while speaking must not reflect upon the conduct of the President or any Governors or use the President’s or Governor’s name for the purpose of influencing the debate) that prevented members from criticising the President, Governor in the House.

Chaos prevailed for a while as the DMK members fought with the Speaker to allow Anbazhagan to raise the issue.