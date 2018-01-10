CHENNAI: As the strike by the transport workers in the state entered in its seventh day, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the allotment of Rs. 750 crores of funds to pay the arrears of retired transport workers at the assembly on Wednesday.

Renewing his appeal to transport workers to end their strike, under Rule 110 in the State Assembly, he said that Rs. 750 crores allotted to pay the arrears of the retired transport workers.

Stating that state government had sanctioned Rs. 2848.36 crores between 2011 and 2017 to transport corporations towards diesel subsidy, the government maintained bus tickets fares at a lesser price in the interest of people.

"In 2017-18, the state government allotted Rs. 1397.39 to settle the dues of retired staffs. In addition to this, now we have allotted Rs. 750 crores to pay the arrears of transport workers who retired before 31st December 2017" added the CM.

However, transport unions said the chief minister's announcement is no way near to their demands and remained firm to continue the strike.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation CITU state president A Soundararajan said the government has not made any announcement on Rs. 5000 crores debited from the salaries of current workers but not remitted towards the social security schemes including provident fund, credit society and LIC. "Even if we don't protest, retired staff should get their arrears, adding that he said they demand the salary for the transport worker on par with the salary drawn by the car driver of the chief minister, he added.

Transport workers of 13 unions including CITU, LPF have been striking since Friday evening across Tamil Nadu demanding wage hike and other demands.