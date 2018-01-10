CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday stuck to its stand on the ongoing strike of employees of State transport corporations. In the Assembly, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami renewed his appeal to the striking employees to return to duty accepting the wage revision offered since the government had done its best to the employees in the present financial position of transport corporations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam charged that LPF, the trade union affiliated to the DMK and CITU had triggered a fear psychosis among transport employees that the talks with the government had failed, even when the talks were on. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister requested Leader of Opposition M K Stalin to advice the LPF and CITU to give up their strike.

Responding to the issue raised by Stalin during the zero hour, the Chief Minister said 23 rounds of talks were held on the demands of the trade union leaders. “Each time, the transport minister used to consult me and he took part in the talks only after taking advice from me. Transport corporations are public service utilities and they are being run without taking into account the profits and losses.”

During the discussion, Stalin said, “As the Leader of Opposition, I am ready to cooperate with the government. But the Chief Minister should come forward to hold talks with the striking trade union leaders.” Responding, the Chief Minister said ahead of every round of talks, the transport minister took his advice and only as per his advice, decisions were taken.

Explaining what the government had done for transport employees, Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar said, “In all, government had granted `2,177 crore despite a financial crunch faced by the government. The Chief Minister had sanctioned huge sums for the employees and the trade union leaders knew it well. When the employees struck work last time, during four rounds of talks, the trade unions never raised the wage revision, but was keen on getting monetary benefits for the retired employees. At that time, the Chief Minister granted `1,250 crore to retired employees in one instalment, which was a never before gesture.”

Ockhi effect

DMK MLA Austin warned against indiscipline

DMK MLA S Austin, representing Nagercoil constituency, received thrashing from the Chair on Tuesday for indiscipline for interrupting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Speaker P Dhanapal issued a strict warning to Austin, besides advising him to approach the Chair for chances to speak.

‘Give equal aid to all victims’

Congress MLA S Vijayadharani, representing Vilavancode demanded the State to provide equal compensation to those killed in Ockhi. She noted that it was announced that the kin of fishermen killed in the cyclone would get `20 lakh, while the others were not given the same amount.

Transponders to trace deep-sea fishing boats

Fisheries minister D Jayakumar assured the State Assembly that a scheme to equip deep sea fishing boats, straying beyond 200 nautical miles, with transponders to keep them tracked. Jayakumar noted that the reach of the current communication gadgets provided to fishermen was limited.

Plea for permanent rescue centre in Kumari district

DMK MLA N Sureshrajan and Congress member S Vijayadharani appealed for setting up a permanent rescue centre in Kanniyakumari district with an Indian Coast Guard ship and a chopper. Vijayadharani said the communication equipment in the emergency operation centre in the district was of poor quality.