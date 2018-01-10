The buses stand still at Koyambedu Mofussil Bus terminus following the flash strike by the Transport Employees. (Express file Photo)

MADURAI: Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan today urged the state government to immediately hold talks with the striking transport workers to end the stir which has entered the seventh day.

The weaker sections of society have been badly hit by the ongoing strike, he told reporters here.

He said the various state owned transport corporations had become "sick" over the years and wanted the government to take steps to rectify it.

Radhakrishnan opposed privatisation of the corporations, saying that was not the solution.