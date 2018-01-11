NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed bail plea filed by accused middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with the alleged bribing of Election Commission officials for ownership of the AIADMK's two-leaves symbol case.

Earlier on Decemeber 14, sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran was also named in the chargesheet along with others in the 'two leaves' symbol bribery case.

During a hearing in the case, it was revealed that the Delhi Police recently filed the supplementary chargesheet before Tis Hazari court and named Dhinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Mallikarjuna, Nathu Singh, Pulkit Kundra, B Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Jai Vikram Haran and Narendra Jain.

Dhinakaran has been charged under section 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 201 IPC (Destruction of evidence)

The case pertains to an alleged attempt by Dhinakaran to bribe the Election Commission for securing AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the party faction led by his aunt V.K. Sasikala.

The Delhi Police had arrested alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from a Delhi hotel with Rs 1.30 crore in cash and seized a BMW and a Mercedes car from him.