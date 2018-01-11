TIRUNELVELI: After her boyfriend of 10 years continued delaying marriage despite consent of both families, a 29-year old postwoman and her family members, including her mother and younger sister, ended lives by consuming pesticide at their house in Sangupuram near Vasudevanalloor.

According to police, the mother Seetha (55), daughters Sornam (29) and Padma (20) were found in an unconscious state at their house. Seetha’s husband Pazhani died a few years ago. The family used to live in Akilaandapuram near Ambasamudram, but after Sornam got a job at Sangupuram branch post office as a postwoman, the family relocated some four years ago. Padma, who completed her class 12, has been pursuing shorthand class in a private institution.

Sornam and one Velsamy (31), from Panaiyoor, fell in love about 10 years ago. Velsamy was a conductor in a private bus plying between Sankarankovil and Panaiyoor. Two years ago, he shifted to Chennai for another job.

As the duo is from caste Hindu community, members of both the families agreed to the match and even started the wedding arrangements. Police said that the bride’s family was all ready for the wedding as they whitewashed their house and even bought some household appliances. However, the marriage, which was supposed to take place last November was postponed to January 2018 after Velsamy allegedly pressed for it, claiming financial constraint.

Meanwhile, Velsamy’s family members allegedly gave a sum of `1 lakh to Sornam’s family, without the man’s knowledge. Later, when Velsamy came to know about this, he allegedly took back the money. This apparently created turmoil in their relationship and the chances of their marriage became bleak.

“This allegedly forced the woman’s family to take the extreme step,” sources added.

On Wednesday morning, the neighbours grew suspicious as Seetha’s house remain locked for a long time. When they broke open the door, they found the lifeless bodies. Vasudevanalloor police have sent the bodies to Government Sivagiri Hospital for postmortem. Further probe is on.

Suicide note found

Sources said police have found a suicide note presumed to be written by Sornam. In the letter, Sornam accused Velsamy for her suicide. Based on the letter, police have booked Velsamy under IPC 306 (abetment of suicide).