CHENNAI: Fifteen days after a two-and-a-half-year old boy was allegedly kidnapped, the city police arrested a 28-year-old man from Thiruverkadu in connection with the case on Wednesday.

The boy, G Viswa, was playing outside his house in Kallukuttai near Perungudi when the man, identified now as P Manickam, allegedly kidnapped him.

During the course of investigation it was revealed that Manickam worked in a cardboard manufacturing unit located in Thiruverkadu.

“He has been married for five years and has no child. On the eve of Christmas, he went to meet his friends in an inebriated condition. Depressed over having no children, he decided to kidnap the boy,” said V Srinivasan, inspector of Thuraipakkam.

Manickam, clad in a white shirt and a black pant, allegedly kidnapped the boy. The child’s mother Premalatha, who noticed the absence almost immediately, alerted the residents and her relatives who searched in the locality. Premalatha lodged a complaint with the Thuraipakkam police.

Meanwhile, the police found a CCTV footage from the same street, which showed a man speaking over the phone holding a plastic cover and walking with the boy in tow.

A special team was formed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, Rohitnathan, who first nabbed one Mahendran who rode Manickam back to Koyambedu.

“With the help of the registration number recorded in the CCTV footages, the police nabbed Mahendran who gave information about Manickam,” the investigation officer said.

Subsequently, police nabbed the suspect, rescued the child and handed him over to the parents.