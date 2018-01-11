CHENNAI: The Pongal travel plans of lakhs of people will be hinging on what will unfold in the Madras High Court on Thursday, when the unions and the government negotiate the terms for an interim withdrawal of the strike.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the Madras High Court advised the various trade union leaders and their members working in the State Transport Corporations to go by their conscience and return to work positively by tomorrow (Thursday, January 11) and do their work continuously for five days in view of the ensuing Pongal festival.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and M Govindaraj, which made the request after listening to the elaborate arguments advanced by the counsel for both the sides on Wednesday, asked the counsel appearing for the trade unions to inform their decision to the court tomorrow.

The bench also proposed that the government implement the 2.44 factor wage hike, as already agreed by it, immediately and on such an implementation, the transport workers could resume their work from today (Wednesday) itself. The disputes relating to 0.13 factor hike and other issues could be heard later on merits, the bench added.

“Let the government suspend the January 4 settlement and hold negotiations with the unions as the government obtained signatures of small trade unions through the back door without holding negotiations with major trade unions like CITU,” advocate NGR Prasad, appearing for CITU, said.

Advocate-General Vijay Narayan said that the court can take it as an undertaking from the government that it would implement the 2.44 factor wage hike to all.

The bench said it was concerned about the interest of the public. “You are serving the public. At least on this occasion (Pongal), they could ply buses. We will consider other things after Pongal,” the judges said. “Resume work tomorrow. Other disputes can be decided on January 17.”

The bench said it was clear from the union leaders, who were present in the court and giving instructions to their counsel, that unless the government comes forward and decides the issue, they will not withdraw the strike. Larger public interest should be taken into account. Everybody should not be affected including the workers. At least for five days during Pongal, they could ply the buses.

The issues relating to negotiations and settlements could be decided on January 17. “We are making this suggestion in the larger interest of the public. Till Pongal festival public should not suffer. We leave it to your conscience”, the bench added.

Prakash and Prasad said they would inform the decision on the suggestion to the court tomorrow (Thursday).

Speaking to reporters, K Natarajan, treasurer of Labour Progressive Federation, said their next course of action would be decided by Thursday after an order from the High Court.