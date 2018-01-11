CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to hike the salaries of MLAs, for which an announcement was made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on July 19 last year. The government will incur an additional expenditure of `25,32,72,000 per annum on this count.

DMK Whip A R Chakrapani opposed the Bill at the introductory stage itself. In social media, there were numerous critical comments that the MLAs were hiking their own salaries at a time when transport employees were striking work for wage revision. The revised salary would be given to the MLAs with retrospective effect from July 1, 2016. Approximately, each MLA will be getting `3.5 lakh towards arrears of salaries.

On July 19, Palaniswami announced 50 per cent hike in the salaries of MLAs, including chief minister, ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, leader of opposition and the government whip. Thus, the salaries and other allowances for MLAs that stood at `55,000 rose to `1.05 lakh. The last salary hike was effected by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on September 15, 2011.

Meanwhile, T T V Dhinakaran told reporters that the ruling party had given the salary hike for MLAs to keep its flock together.