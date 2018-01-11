CHENNAI: Explaining the steps being taken to supply water for standing paddy crops in the Delta districts, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday told the Assembly that the State government has been making “all possible efforts to get water due from Karnataka through Central government and through direct communication with the neighbouring State, besides knocking the doors of the Supreme Court”.

Responding to the issue raised by Durai Chandrasekaran (DMK) during the zero hour, he said the storage at Mettur dam at present stood at 21.70 tmcft. As per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, Karnataka should release 192 tmcft of water per year and so far it had released only 111 tmcft. The rest (81 tmct) should be released by May.

“I have directed officials to regulate water supply to the areas in need so that the standing crops can be cultivated fully and harvested in time. Last night, Delta districts – Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur – received rain. I appeal to farmers to use the water supplied through canals judiciously,” he said.

Palaniswami said paddy was cultivated in 14.93 lakh acres during the Samba and Thaladi seasons. During 2017-18, Mettur dam was opened on October 2 for Samba cultivation and a special package worth `41.15 crore was announced for farmers to encourage cultivation. So far, paddy cultivation has been taken up in 12.83 lakh acres. Of this, harvest was done in 19,000 acres, while 4.64 lakh acres were getting ready for harvest.

Similarly, for the crops in 2.15 lakh acres, paddy cultivation depends on groundwater, while the crops in 5.85 lakh acre require 26.75 tmcft of water to complete cultivation. Of this, three lakh acres require one-time wetting and 2.85 lakh acres require two-time wetting.

Speaking on the issue, Durai Chandrasekaran said the water released from Mettur did not reach tail-end areas in many Delta districts till now and the State government should expedite steps to get the water due from Karnataka to save the standing crops.