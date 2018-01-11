CHENNAI: Even as the State transport workers’ strike entered the seventh day on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Assembly that Rs 750 crore will be allocated to pay the arrears of retired employees. Making a statement under Rule 110, he renewed his appeal to transport workers to end their strike.

Stating that the State government had already paid Rs 2,848.36 crore between 2011 and 2017 to transport corporations towards diesel subsidy, the government maintained that bus fares in the State were lower in the interest of the people.

“In 2017-18, the State government allocated Rs 1,397.39 crore to settle the dues of retired staff. In addition, we have allocated Rs 750 crore to pay the arrears of transport workers who retired prior to November 30 last year,” the Chief Minister said.

However, transport unions said that the Chief Minister’s announcement was in no way near their demands and they remained firm in continuing the strike.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation CITU State president A Soundararajan said the government had not made any announcement on Rs 5,000 crore debited from the salaries of current workers, but not remitted the same towards social security schemes, including Provident Fund, credit society and LIC.

“Even if we don’t protest, retired staff should get their arrears,” he said. Soundararajan further added that the protesters demanded a salary for transport workers on a par with that of the car driver of Chief Minister.