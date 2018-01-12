CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday assured the Assembly that government would take into account the views of all sections of the people over the proposed international port in Kanniyakumari.

Responding to the query by DMK member S Austin during the zero hour, the CM said the Centre had decided to establish a cargo port between fishing villages Inayam and Melmidalam at a cost of `28,000 crore. Rail India Technical and Economic Services Limited (RITES) conducted preliminary studies in 2015 for a port in Kallukutti and Thozhikodi villages.

Palaniswami recalled that people in the fishermen villages around Inayam had opposed the port project. They conducted agitations, preventing studies on the port project. The agitators did not agree to the government stand despite many rounds of talks.

In these circumstances, when the Centre decided to shift the location of the port project to another village Kovalam where the Forest department owns most of the lands, the locals opposed it. On December 23, a meeting led by activist Suba Udayakumar decided to form a committee for furthering the agitations and another meeting was held at Kovilvilai on December 25 in support of the port project.

In yet another development, when the District Collector and other officials visited Keezhmanakudi for carrying out studies on the port project on December 30, around 500 fishermen gheraoed them and protested the port project. The next day, 2,400 members of public staged an agitation at Mukilan Kudiyiruppu in support of the establishment of the port.

“Now, officer on special duty S Vishnu has been directed to look into the implications of the project. The State will take appropriate action,” the CM added.