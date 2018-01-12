CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition M K Stalin on Thursday launched a spirited attack against the AIADMK government over Central assistance for natural calamities.

The government sought Central funds of Rs 25,912 crore for December 2015 floods, but it was not given. So was the case with its demand for Rs 22,573 crore for Vardah rehabilitation and Rs 39,565 crore for drought mitigation. More recently, Rs 13,520 crore was sought for Ockhi relief, he said. The demand for declaring Kanniyakumari hit by a national disaster too was not fulfilled despite the CM writing to the Prime Minister.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R B Udhayakumar replied that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 1,365 crore for the 2015 floods, Rs 218.76 crore for Vardah relief and Rs 1, 447 crore for drought mitigation. Tamil Nadu obtained funds more than any other State for drought mitigation, he added.

Stalin further asked whether the Centre had given Rs 2,000 crore, as sought by the State, for compensating due to the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission and 90% funds for projects implemented with Central subsidy to offset the losses of demonetisation.

The State had a debt of Rs 3.14 lakh crore that worked out to a per capita debt of Rs 80,000. Stalin asked how the government could implement the projects against the background of debt burden.